Chef Help Opens New London Office… Finding Exceptional Chefs Has Never Been Easier!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- A leading specialist recruitment agency that deals with finding work for talented chefs has today announced the opening of their new London office. This will add to their office in Bournemouth, Dorset and should result in far more work for high quality chefs around the country. The move is highly anticipated, and could well mark the first step on a major nationwide expansion. Chef Help is an innovative company that’s successfully filling the gap between employer and employee in this industry, something we’ve needed for a long time.



While other recruitment agencies deal with numerous different jobs and industries, Chef Help’s business model allows them to focus solely on obtaining high calibre chefs, which has enabled them to become experts in the field. Whether a chef comes in to see them, or a major employer gets in touch, they know exactly how to deal with the situation, and satisfy all parties. At the end of the day, if you want the best service in the business, this company should be your first port of call.



Founded by award winning chef, Garon Trivett in 2007, Chef Help pride themselves on finding only the best and most well trained staff for cover in restaurants, private residences, private events and hotels. They have many skilled chefs on their books, and so no matter whether clients need relief, temporary or permanent chefs, they can always help out in a friendly and speedy manner. Also, business owners have the option to interview potential chefs ahead of time to ensure they’ll suit the job, and this has many obvious advantages - not something you get with most recruitment companies.



The new London office is located in the bustling west end, which means all business owners in the capital now have access to the talent on board. The rates payable are also very reasonable for the experts hired, which is why so many top food establishments have already employed the services of Chef Help this year. If you’d like to know more about this expansion, you can find out more about the London office here: chefhelp.co.uk/chef-agency-london-office



Incidentally, anyone wishing to get in touch with Chef Help to find out more about their services or the staff on their books can do so by using the contact information listed below or by visiting their website. The team at Chef Help are dedicated to providing the best, and most efficient recruitment solutions possible, and so they’re always willing to take time out to answer any questions or queries you may have.



About Chef Help

For more information visit the website http://www.chefhelp.co.uk/chef-agency-london-office



For Media Contact:

info@chefhelp.co.uk

0800 772 0491