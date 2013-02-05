Chef Paul Prudhomme Inducted Into the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Chef Paul Prudhomme has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About Chef Paul Prudhomme:



At the age of 17, Paul Prudhomme married and opened a hamburger joint in Opelousas, Louisiana. A year later, the restaurant was out of business and the marriage was over as well. For more than a decade, Prudomme bounced from kitchen to kitchen, mostly in Colorado.



His first career highlight came at age 35 in 1975, five years after he returned to his Louisiana heritage. Prudhomme became the first American-born executive chef at the world-class Commander's Palace in New Orleans.



In 1979 K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen restaurant opened, gave the world blackened redfish, and went on to become one of the most influential restaurants in American history. His hand-picked successor at the Commander's Palace was Emeril Lagasse. At his peak in the 1990s, Prudhomme starred in several cooking shows on national television and became a best-selling cookbook author . His 1984 “Chef Paul Prudhomme's Louisiana Kitchen” was given the Culinary Classic Book Award in 2012.



Chef Prudomme launched “Magic Seasonings” in 1983 to satisfy the demand for the his unique seasonings. Chef Paul's spices, rubs, bottled sauces and marinades are available in all states and 27 countries around the world. Chef Paul Prudhomme has propelled the distinctive cuisine of his native Louisiana into the international spotlight and continues to push the limits by creating exciting and new American and international dishes.



