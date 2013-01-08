Chef Revival Inducted Into the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that Chef Revival has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.



About Chef Revival

The concept of Chef Revival was born in 1986 with the goal of replacing the the tired chef apparel with apparel that not only looked great, but was practical. The Australian company, co-founded by Kim de la Villefromoy, exhibited their revolutionary chef wear in 1989 at the NRA show in Chicago.



In 1990, Chef Revival set up US operations to to meet the demand for its apparel. The company was subsequently acquired by the San Jamar, a subsidiary of the Coleman Group, Inc. in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.



Kim de la Villefromoy's vision of “Hot Chefs - Cool Uniforms” and “Designed by Chefs for Chefs” continues to this date with its trendsetting approach. Chef Revival is a supporter and supplier to the ACF Culinary Team USA.



For more information: http://www.chefrevival.com/



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about