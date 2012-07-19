Chef Richard Petty Receives Eric Hoffer Book Award

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The awards, named for the great American philosopher Eric Hoffer, recognize independent books of exceptional merit. The book received an honorable mention in its category and was also a First Horizon Award finalist.



“Petty, an accomplished chef has developed a style of cooking that has taken a contemporary and healthier approach to some of soul food's classics,” the reviewers wrote. “The chef has a knack for putting a fresh touch on some of these traditional dishes. His cookbook includes some great standouts including: Fried Green Tomatoes with Micro Greens, Collard Greens, and Low Country Smothered Pork Chops.”



Chef Petty is a California Culinary Academy graduate and has worked for renowned chefs Bradley Ogden and Wolfgang Puck. He has created dishes in some of the most prestigious restaurants on the West Coast including the Beverly Hills Inn, Wolfgang Puck Café, Diaghilev Restaurant and Keyshaun Johnson's Reign Restaurant.



For more on the Hoffer Award, visit: http://www.theusreview.com/USRhoffer.html#home For more on the book, an Amazon.com Bestseller’s List – Kindle Edition, visit: http://beyondsoulfood.com