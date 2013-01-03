Chef Robert Irvine and "Holiday Impossible" Inducted Into the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that Chef Robert Irvine received an honorary induction into the Culinary Hall of Fame for the special episode “Holiday Impossible” aired by Food Network's “Restaurant Impossible” on December 9, 2012.



About Restaurant Impossible:

Restaurant impossible is an American reality television program aired by the Food Network and hosted by chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine. Chef Irvine given the task of renovating and turning failing restaurants into thriving enterprises two days on a $10,000 budget.



About the “Holiday Impossible” episode:

On May 22, 2011 a catastrophic tornado slammed into Joplin, Mo., killing 161 people and destroying a third of the city. Chef Irvine was in Joplin shortly after working with the American Red Cross and persuaded the producers of “Restaurant Impossible” to tape a holiday special at Joplin's Boys and Girls Club.



In his largest and most difficult mission to date, Chef Irvine directed the renovation of the expansive Boys and Girls Club and catered a special holiday party for 1,000 local volunteers. Chef Irvine was assisted by Chef Chiarello and given three days and a budget of $30,000 to accomplish the mission.



After 72 hours, the Boys and Girls Club re-opened shiny and new with a fully equipped kitchen, a dedicated study room and many other functional improvements.



Read more about this transformation here: http://blog.foodnetwork.com/fn-dish/2012/12/restaurant-revisited-boys-girls-club-of-southwest-missouri/



View the full episode: http://www.foodnetwork.com/food-network-full-episodes/videos/index.html



About Chef Robert Irvine: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Irvine



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about