Chef Ryan Offers Sushi Class in Boston

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Chef Ryan, a successful sushi catering business owner, announces that he will hold a sushi class in Boston for people who are interested to on learning how to make and prepare sushi. The classes of Chef Ryan include hands-on trainings for people who are fond of preparing sushi rolls for their family, friends and loved ones. It has been merely 6 years now since Chef Ryan has established his sushi catering business in Boston, OfferSushi Catering. Chef Ryan travels from one home to another making and preparing delicious sushi rolls to people who contacted him. He travels not just in Boston but in all places around Massachusetts, provided that there are people who need his services as sushi chef for a variety of occasions and events.



For Chef Ryan, preparing delectable sushi rolls is no longer a job, but an enjoyable passion. The first time he prepared sushi rolls, Chef Ryan didn’t think he could make one or even like it. However, as time passes by, Chef Ryan realized that he was able to make a tasty sushi roll. Preparing delicious sushi rolls, particularly during an event or a party once there are lots of people who could taste it, is both complimenting and fun!



Because of this experience, Chef Ryan thought of having a sushi class in Boston in order for those people who want to make sushi rolls themselves to learn how to make one with hands-on training.



"I Hired Ryan of Offer sushi to Host a Sushi making class at my house this past January for my girlfriend and ten of her friends. Ryan showed up early, was very professional, and had more than enough food for everyone. The girls participating in this class couldn't of had a better time. They loved learning how to create sushi rolls and liked eating them even more. They also loved all the different creations that Ryan created himself. I hope to do this event again in the near future"



For more information with regard to Chef Ryan and how to enroll in his sushi class in Boston, please visit this website http://offersushi.com/ . Chef Ryan founded OfferSushi Catering in April 4, 2008 with the primary intention of providing the best sushi catering service in Boston. In addition, Chef Ryan is willing to teach people prepare taste sushi rolls with his sushi class in Boston.



Company: OfferSushi Catering

Contact: Chef Ryan

Address: Boston, Massachuttes, 02110

Phone: 508-450-9063

ryan@offersushi.com

Website: http://offersushi.com/