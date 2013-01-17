Chef Thierry Blouet Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that Chef Thierry Blouet has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About Chef Thierry Blouet

Thierry Blouet is the chef/owner of three restaurants, Café des Artistes, Café des Artistes Del Mar and Thierry Blouet Cocina de Autor, all located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. His grandfather, Max Blouet, spent three decades as years as General Manager of the Hotel George V near Champs-Elyseés in Paris.



Born to French parents in 1964, Chef Blouet received his education in in France and Mexico and has been an Ambassador of French Gastronomy to Mexico for almost 30 years.



As a Director of “Chaine des Rotisseurs” in Puerto Vallarta, Chef Blouet is involved with several cultural events and culinary “fiestas” in Puerto Vallarta. Chef Blouet is also a member of the “Académie Culinaire de France”, an organization that brings together chefs from France, Mexico, Canada and the United States.



The classic “Confit Canard” is offered wrapped in maguey leaf and pasilla chili essence in a perfect fusion of French and Mexican cuisines. On his menus, you find a “Soft Shell Crab Taco” and “Lobster Ceviche” living harmoniously with “Foie Gras” and “Escargots.”



Thinking of Puerto Vallarta only as the giveaway trip on game shows may need to be re-examined.



For more information:

http://www.cafedesartistes.com

http://www.thierryblouet.com



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about