Chef Tonne to Open "Classic Cup Café" in Lancaster, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Chef Tonne, a local Dallas resident, is bringing her expertise in “organic food” to the Lancaster Historic Town Square. In 2009 she was awarded the first contract of its kind with the US Department of Defense, providing healthy food to the military. Chef Tonne's mission was to provide fresh, healthy comfort food to the men and women of Bolling AFB in Washington, DC. After launching the concept to the US Air force her mission was completed with success. Chef Tonne, former private chef for Steve Harvey, returned home to Dallas and is opening up “Classis Cup Café” at 133 Historic Town Square in Lancaster.



Chef Tonne, will now conquer the Southern Dallas Corridor by opening her Classic Cup Café February 25, 2012. This café will be located in Historic Downtown Lancaster, a stone’s throw from where the eggs for her to-die-for quiche will be raised by country singing star Janie Fricke,. The goat cheese will also come from Lancaster, the chickens will come from Waco, and the beef from Central Texas, as well as food from the local coop Urban Acres will determine the chef’s specials. Constantine’s bakery will be the bread supplier with kosher parve breads high in Omega-3 and lower in sodium far above what the USDA requires. The chicken and beef sausage will be made in-house with casing that are vegetarian based, made from humanely slaughtered animals, free range, no antibiotics, or GMO.



The Café will offer retail items from local farmers, a personal chef club, (providing pre-cooked meals to your door), catering on site private parties, hosting meetings and even open late on Thursday nights for $2.00 cups of bottomless coffee from a local roaster, to help with those study groups. The Café, will offer Lattes, cappuccinos, Italian sodas, and smoothies and more……Chef Tonne is always looking for local small farmers and businesses who would like to offer goods to this overlooked part of Dallas.



Chef Tonne’s motto- We are TEXAS, fresh produce and meats should be a right, not a privilege!



Hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday 7am-4pm.



Please log on to http://www.classiccupcafe.net/ for more info.



For more information call Chef Tonne, at 972-218-932