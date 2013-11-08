ChefJeffbbqgrills.com Instructs Homeowners on Creating Outdoor Kitchens

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- During these recent recessionary times, one might expect spending to come to a halt; however, according to the Food Channel, the construction and equipping of outdoor kitchens is a popular home improvement. The television channel devoted to culinary delights named outdoor kitchens as one of its Top 10 Trends for 2012, stating more people are installing them and justifying the expenditure by staying home more often and spending time with friends and family instead of going out to eat. With this trend in mind, Jeff Stanley, owner of Chefjeffbbqgrills.com, has launched a campaign designed to help homeowners build their own outdoor kitchen, purchase BBQ grills and fire pits and provide consumers with the highest quality and newest products available on the market today for all of their grilling, smoking and outdoor living needs.



Says Stanley, "Homeowners today can enhance the beauty of any deck or patio with customizable, pre-fabricated BBQ islands. Literally, you can build your outdoor kitchen a little bit at a time, by purchasing the components and setting it all up on your weekends. This will save a great deal of money over hiring a contractor to do it for you. Additionally, a home kitchen with the right components can add value to your home, should you plan to sell it in the future. In the mean time, you can enjoy your property a lot more than you thought possible."



The owner of Chefjeffbbqqgrills.com goes on to say, "A variety of styles, sizes, entertainment and gourmet options allow you to custom design every aspect of a BBQ Island/Outdoor Kitchen to fulfill your dreams as well as stay within your budget. Homeowners can build a space saving, sleek design or kick it up a notch and build a fully integrated Outdoor Kitchen using some of the finest Cal Flame products."



Discussing BBQ grills in general, Jeff Stanley has a very definite opinion. "We are proud to offer the Bayou Classic Smoker Grill. If you love the smokey taste of a wood or charcoal grill, you can do no better than Bayou Classic, which offers exceptionally high quality products at an affordable price. If grilling and smoking are your thing, you need to be doing it on or in a Bayou Classic Smoker Grill." He concludes, saying, "You'??ll love having your friends or family around for a cook out on our BBQ grills or just to enjoy the warmth of our fire pits. BBQ grills and fire pits are very popular these days, and we have everything you need to turn your backyard entertainment area into the talk of the neighborhood."



About Chefjeffbbqgrills.com

With a passion for grilling lasting over forty years, Jeff Stanley follows his passion and makes Grilling and BBQ come to life for as many people as possible by making available and selling grills, smokers and accessories sure to enhance the consumer's experience and enjoyment as much as it has his own. Cheffjeffbbqgrills.com prides itself on their quality of products and service, since 2008.