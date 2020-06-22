Chelating Agents Market 2024: AkzoNobel N.V., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., BASF SE, EMD Millipore, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Lanxess AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporati

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The dynamism of chelating agents market growth map can significantly be attributed to BASF's recent launch of a biodegradable chelating agent- Trilon M Max EcoBalanced. According to official sources, the chemical giant announced revelation of this chelating agent in 2019, thus finding a relevant substitute to phosphonate and phosphate. Being touted as the company's first renewables based Trilon M grade agent produced as per its biomass balance approach, the biodegradable chelating agent is likely to meet the growing demand for homecare and industrial cleaning solutions.



In line with this, the novel product also offers customers full transparency with the REDcert2 certification while simultaneously supporting them on their journey to a more sustainable living. Apparently, the sustainable initiative by BASF has enabled it to score an edge over its competitors while also accounting for a fair industry share and position in the global chelating agents economy.



Chelating agents are chemicals that are mainly used to control unwanted reactions of metal ions and compounds. These are versatile in nature and provide desirable surface treatment in order to prevent scaling while also controlling metal poisoning by binding to specific toxic metal ions. Above mentioned properties have paved way for these agents to be used in myriad application areas including pulp and paper, water treatment, personal care, medical, F&B, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Amidst these, one of the massively evolving industries, the wastewater treatment industry has been abundantly making use of these agents for removing heavy particles from water. Likewise, another industry that has become a hotbed for the chelating agents market growth is the pulp and paper industry.



Chelating agents | Applications in Pulp and paper industry



For years, pulp and paper sector has positioned itself as one of the most remunerative verticals of the chelating agents industry, given the fact that it is exclusively used in several applications like chemical pulping, chemical pulp bleaching, chemithermomechanical pulping, reduction of brightness reversion, while also regulating scaling of the surface.



In fact, two of the most prominent chelators being used in the pulp and paper industry are EDTA and DTPA. According to numerous reports, these agents have been in use in the industry since 1980s in peroxide based bleaching process where there stands a dire need to eradicate metal ions which otherwise degrade the peroxide.



In medical terms, chelating agents are defined as the substances that can chemically bond with minerals, metal, or other toxins within the body. One of the most widely used chelating agents across the medical sector is EDTA, or Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetic Acid. The chelation therapy with this chelating agent was first introduced in medicine in 1948 in the United States as a treatment for lead poisoning of workers from one of the States' battery factories. Few years post this accomplishment, the Food and Drug Administration gave a nod to intravenous EDTA chelation as a treatment for lead poisoning.



Now, intravenous EDTA chelation has also received acclamation for treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, since 1952. The use of chelating agents in medical sector is thus likely to further increase in the coming years.



Although chelating agents like EDTA, DTPA, and HEDP, have been gaining appreciable traction worldwide owing to their widespread application in umpteen sectors and industries, potential threats associated with these are likely to adversely affect the environment and other animals by causing developmental and reproductive defects in them, thus hampering the chelating agents market growth in the longer run.



However, development of innovative and novel biodegradable products produced from natural raw materials might create tremendous opportunities for various market players over the mentioned time frame.