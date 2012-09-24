Chelating Agents Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Chelating agents are organic compounds that form co-ordinate chemical bonds. The compound that forms the bond is called a chelate. Chelating agents have different applications in different industrial markets such as enzyme deactivation, textile dyeing, bacteriocides and water softening. The global chelating agent’s market volume is expected to reach more than 5 million tonnes in 2018. The market is growing rapidly due to factors such as innovative use of chelating agents and the increase in demand of cleaners and detergents.



Read More: Chelating Agents Market



The chelating agents market for Western Europe and North America has saturated. The worldwide chelating agents demand in the Asia Pacific region accounted for almost 48% of the market share followed by Western Europe and North America. The growing demand from cleaners and detergents will affect the manufacturing production in the Asia Pacific region. Manufacturing plants are currently focused on making chelating agents that are efficient and easy to use.The major chelating agent manufacturers accounted for almost 80% market share and product profit. They include Midland, Cargill, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Lanxess, Merck, Mitsubishi Rayon, Kemira, Nippon Archer Daniels Shokubai, Tate & Lyle, Trumpler, BASF, and Zschimmer & Schwarz Akzo Nobel.



Browse More Market Reports On Chemical And Materials Market



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chelating-agents-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



For More Info You can give visit on Our Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com