Market Size – USD 5.07 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Growing demand for chelating agents in water treatment



The global chelating agents market is expected to reach USD 7.20 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chelating agents are substances that react with metal ions to form stable, water-soluble compounds called chelates. Thus, their physical and chemical behavior changes, like their reaction properties and solubility.



Chelating agents are extensively used in bleaching wood pulp and recycling fibers in pulp processing and paper production industries. With the emergence of e-commerce sector, there is a rapid increase in the demand for paper packaging, which in turn would stimulate the market demand. Further, chelating agents are used in household, institutional, and industrial cleaning applications for removing the deposits of metal oxides, salts, and hard water. The growth of urbanization and industrialization along with an increase in awareness about hygiene and cleanliness are causative to the market growth.



Some of the players profiled in the report are BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, The Valero Energy Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Kemira OYJ, Lanxess AG, and Tate & Lyle PLC among others.



The Global Chelating Agents Market is segmented as follows:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Sodium Gluconate

- Organphosphonate

- Aminopolycarboxylate

- Others



Disposability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Bio-Degradable

- Non-Bio-Degradable



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Washing Powder & Detergents

- Water Treatment

- Household Cleaners

- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

- Others



End-User Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Pulp & Paper

- Agrochemicals

- Chemical

- Personal Care

- Pharmaceutical

- Food & Beverages

- Others



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Chelating Agents market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Chelating Agents Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Chelating Agents Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Chelating Agents market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Chelating Agents market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Chelating Agents market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Chelating Agents Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Chelating Agents Market.



