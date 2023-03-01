Chelating Agents Market Size, Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Forecast Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- Overview:



Chelating agents, also known as sequestering agents, are compounds that form a complex with metal ions. These compounds can be organic or inorganic and are used in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, water treatment, pulp and paper, and detergents. The global chelating agents market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries, rising environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Chelating Agents Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers:

One of the primary drivers of the chelating agents market is the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Chelating agents are used in pharmaceuticals for a variety of applications, including drug formulation, stability, and bioavailability enhancement. For example, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) is used as a chelating agent in the production of calcium disodium EDTA, which is used to treat lead poisoning. Similarly, dimercaprol is used to treat arsenic, mercury, and lead poisoning. With the growing demand for pharmaceuticals, the demand for chelating agents is also expected to increase.



Market Challenges:



One of the major challenges facing the chelating agents market is the environmental impact of these compounds. Chelating agents can be toxic to aquatic organisms and can contribute to the eutrophication of water bodies. In addition, the disposal of chelating agents can be difficult and expensive, which can limit their use in certain applications. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable chelating agents that are biodegradable and have a lower environmental impact.



Market Opportunities:



One of the significant opportunities for the chelating agents market is the increasing demand for bio-based and green chelating agents. With the growing concerns about the environmental impact of chemicals, there is a growing demand for sustainable chelating agents that are biodegradable and have a lower environmental impact. As a result, several companies are investing in the development of bio-based chelating agents, which could provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Another opportunity for the chelating agents market is the increasing demand from emerging economies. With the growing population and increasing industrialization, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for chelating agents in the coming years



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Chelating Agents Market segmented by type, application



By Type:

- Bio-degradable

- Non- Biodegradable



By Application:

- Pulp and Paper Industry

- Household and Cleaning Industry

- Water Treatment

- Agrochemicals

- Personal Care



Competitive Landscape:



The major companies in Chelating Agents Market are

- BASF SE

- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

- Hexion Inc

- ADM

- Dow Chemical

- Nouryon

- Kemira Oyj

- Ascend Performance Materials

- MilliporeSigma

- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd



Regional Analysis:



On the basis of geography, the chelating agents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for chelating agents, owing to the high demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and pulp and paper. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India.