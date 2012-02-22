Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHTP) Investor Investigation over Potentially False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHTP) was initiated over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Chelsea Therapeutics Intl in connection with potentially false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHTP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Chelsea Therapeutics International (NASDAQ:CHTP) concerning whether a series of statements regarding Chelsea Therapeutics’ business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On February 13, 2012, Chelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd issued a press release stating, in part, that it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) briefing document in advance of the upcoming Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for February 23, 2012. Chelsea Therapeutics International further stated that it was updating shareholders on several lines of inquiry that have emerged as significant components of the benefit-risk analysis by the FDA, including “the short duration of [Chelsea Therapeutics’] clinical studies, the limited size of [Chelsea Therapeutics’] study population given the orphan indication and the challenges in quantifying symptomatic and clinical benefit.”



NASDAQ:CHTP shares dropped from almost $5 on February 10, 2012 to $3 per share on Monday, February 13, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHTP) and currently hold NASDAQ:CHTP shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com