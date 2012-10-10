ChemBlend International's (CBI) Partner Seatex, Ltd. Rolls out Innovative Profit Making ProBlend Program for Qualified Service Providers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- CBI and Seatex, Ltd. is pleased to announce their latest innovative brand program, ProBlend®. The ProBlend® Commercial Series Marketing Program is designed to help existing service providers expand their businesses in five key areas: Warewash, Hand Care, Housekeeping, Laundry and Floor Care.



According to Scott Childers, Vice President for ProBlend® Commercial Sales, “The ProBlend® program is an innovative, all-inclusive customer centric innovative partnership with service providers looking to diversify and expand their current service businesses.”



The ProBlend® program’s focus extends well beyond quality engineered and innovative product lines. The ProBlend® program is a full service brand package, customized to aid service providers in growing and confidently diversifying their products and service.



Childers adds, “We are excited to introduce and offer the ProBlend® program to qualified service companies who are emerging or already have services in place and are ideally looking to expand their profitability in one or all 5 business categories: Warewash, Hand Care, Housekeeping, Laundry and Floor Care.”



According to Childers, “The ProBlend® program offers not only a full comprehensive line of co-branded top quality products,” but also:



- Stellar support, training and sales tools designed to build value into the service provider’s sales process: Test kits, proposal formats, wall charts, etc.

- Co-branded products certified by Green Seal and or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Design for the Environment (DfE) program.



Childers further points out these products can be used anywhere, such as in: Restaurants and Food Service, Hospitality, Entertainment and Convention Venues, Building Service & Facilities Maintenance, Schools / Educational Institutions and Government & Municipal Buildings.



Kelly Aimes, President of Seatex, adds that the future ProBlend® program, which is now rolling out will be in a category of its own unique to service providers who qualify. Through the ProBlend® program model, “We are not just looking to push products at service providers without a comprehensive plan to help them expand their businesses. This program is an all-encompassing, comprehensive and a value-added solution designed to help them grow their businesses day one.”



Aimes further emphasizes, “With the ProBlend® program, service providers have a brand without losing their identity. The identity of our ProBlend® program goes far beyond a private labeling arrangement. We are rolling out a truly co-branding partnership solution powered by ProBlend® for the right candidates we are hoping to meet at this year’s ISSA Interclean conference.”



Aimes says, ”The ideal candidate for the ProBlend® program are service providers who are well-structured, service-oriented, have available warehousing and are ready to grow and expand their existing book of business with an array of products and services. At the ISSA Interclean trade show, we are looking to interview service providers who qualify to become a candidate for ProBlend® program.”



Aimes invites service providers to come by their booth, #1938, while at the ISSA Chicago event to learn more about becoming a ProBlend® partner.



Register now for a special evening and dinner with the ProBlend® team on Wednesday evening, Oct. 17th at the ProBlend® program’s commercial website.



http://problendcommercial.com/ISSA/landing/problend-commercial/



To learn more about the ISSA Interclean Chicago event please click here now: http://www.issa.com/?id=issa_interclean_chicago_2012&lg



About CBI / Seatex, LTD.

Seatex and CBI, with blending facilities throughout North America, are industry leaders providing turnkey chemical compounding and private label packaging services. CBI has registered blending facilities qualified to produce EPA, FDA, NSF, Kosher, UL, Green Seal, DfE, and CRI and maintains the highest standards, which meet various industry product certifications. The new ProBlend® Commercial Series Marketing and Brand Program is designed to partner with service providers who already service the following target markets: Warewash, Hand Care, Housekeeping, Laundry and Floor Care.



Media Contact



Scott Childers

Vice President for ProBlend® Commercial Sales

445 TX-36 or

PO Box D

Rosenberg, TX 77471

P: 713.357.5300

Website: http://problendcommercial.com/ISSA/landing/problend-commercial/

Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHeUd8wZv9g