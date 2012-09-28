ChemBlend Int'l's (CBI) Partner Seatex LTD. Set to Introduce Problend at ISSA Interclean Chicago for Qualified Service Providers

Rosenberg, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Based in Houston Texas, ChemBlend Int’l (CBI) facilitated by Seatex LTD. is an industry leader providing turnkey chemical compounding, and private label packaging services. The company is a registered blending facility for the EPA, FDA, NSF, Kosher, UL, Green Seal, DfE, and CRI that maintains the highest standards to meet various industry product certifications. The new Problend Brand Program is designed to partner with service providers who already service the following target markets: Warewash, Hand Care, Housekeeping, Laundry and Floor Care.



ChemBlend Int’l is set to attend ISSA Interclean North America in Chicago this October 16-19th, and will roll out their new innovative Problend Brand marketing partnership with established service providers. Service providers are invited to stop by and meet CBI at their booth #1938 at the ISSA Interclean conference. Problend CBI representatives will help assess the future marketing and sales support requirements for qualified service providers, who want to compete on name recognition, innovative solutions, value added benefits and unmatched product quality as opposed to just solely on price.



According to Scott Childers, Vice President of Sales for Commercial Services, “we are excited to meet and introduce our CBI Sales and Marketing Program to service provider companies who are emerging and already have services in place and ideally are looking to expand their market in one of the 5 target areas. We are looking to uncover candidates for our Problend Program, which is poised to launch in the 4th quarter of 2012.”



Childers goes on to say about their new branding program, “We believe our support system and customer centric approach is what will set this program apart from other providers within the industry. There are a number of service providers for example that aren’t as familiar with selling solids. This is an area that the Problend Program specializes and excels. Our goal is to help our service providers win and bring in new sales opportunities and diversify their growing book of business while at the same time using the service provider or distributors company name and identity with a brand, ProBlend.”



The Problend Partnership Program also helps service providers negotiate contracts and better rates for vendors and products by offering the services of a General Purchasing Organization (GPO).



According to Childers, this innovative program provides two competitive advantages for service providers:



1. It provides a turnkey solution for service providers to market with a custom brand built starting day one.



2. Help service providers gain better penetration within their markets and expand their existing services and sales with ChemBlend Int’l innovative products and Co-branded products. This is revolutionary in the industry.



Kelly Aimes President of Seatex says, “our ideal candidate for our Problend Program are service providers who are already well structured, service oriented, have available warehousing and are ready to grow and expand their existing book of products and services. At ISSA Interclean, we are looking to interview select service providers and who would then qualify to become a candidate for the Problend brand system. We plan to pre-qualify, interview, assess and then introduce to the right candidates how we can help them grow with the appropriate products, support and tools.”



Aimes invites providers to their booth #1938 while at the ISSA Interclean Chicago event to determine whether they are a good candidate match for the Problend Program.



Tom, VP of New Business Development, had this to say about the Problend Brand Program, “Most service providers just compete on price and although price is a factor, we also believe that in order to grow one’s business you must also offer innovation.” Innovative products that help service providers sell, diversify and penetrate new markets, means that service providers do not only have to compete on price, adds Tom.



To learn more about ChemBlend Int’l partner Seatex LTD and its’ Problend Brand please click here now:



http://www.seatexcorp.com/products/Problend-commercial-series/pro-blend-overview



Also, register to dine with the Problend Team while at the ISSA Interclean in Chicago:



On Wednesday evening, Oct. 17th. for qualified candidates attending the ISSA Interclean event and who would like to learn more about the Innovative ProBlend Commercial Series Marketing Program, there will be a special dinner held to meet with the Problend team.



In order to attend, registration is required. Visit the link, complete the form and then stop by Booth #1938 to pickup your reservation ticket! http://problendcommercial.com/ISSA/landing/problend-commercial/



About Problend

The ProBlend line of products is "A Brand Built with You in Mind". As a ProBlend Partner, the program gives you the ability to market yourself on a brand level at the same time assist you in marketing, selling and product support to be successful.



The product line includes Warewashing, Laundry, Hand Care, Housekeeping, and Floor Care programs. The ProBlend Program is customizable to fit the strategy and success of your business. Let our field of experts develop a program specifically for you, today!



Media Contact

Scott Childers

Seatex LTD., Problend®

445 TX-36,

P.O Box D

Rosenberg, TX 77471

P: 713.357.5300

http://www.SeatexCorp.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHeUd8wZv9g