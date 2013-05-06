Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Chemed and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) concerning whether a series of statements by Chemed regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.19 billion in 2009 to over $1.43 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $74.04 million to $89.30 million.



Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) grew from $36.76 per share in July 2009 to $81.94 per share on May 2, 2013.



Then on May 2, 2013, the United States Department of Justice announced that a lawsuit was filed against Chemed Corporation and various wholly owned hospice subsidiaries, including Vitas Hospice Services LLC and Vitas Healthcare Corporation, alleging false Medicare billings for hospice services. More specifically, the complaint by the United States Department of Justice alleges, among other things, that Chemed and Vitas knowingly submitted, or caused the submission of, false claims to Medicare for crisis care services that were not necessary, not actually provided, or not performed in accordance with Medicare requirements.



Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) declined from almost $82 per share on May 2nd to $62.025 on May 3, 2013.



