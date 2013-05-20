Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) was announced concerning whether certain Chemed officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Chemed officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Then on May 2, 2013, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced that a lawsuit was filed against Chemed Corporation and various wholly owned hospice subsidiaries, including Vitas Hospice Services LLC and Vitas Healthcare Corporation, alleging false Medicare billings for hospice services.



More specifically, the complaint by the DOJ alleges, among other things, that Chemed and Vitas allegedly knowingly submitted, or caused the submission of, false claims to Medicare for crisis care services that were not necessary, not actually provided, or not performed in accordance with Medicare requirements.



Shares of Chemed Corporation dropped from almost $82 per share on May 2nd to almost $62 per share on May 3, 2013.



ON May 17, 2013, NYSE:CHE shares closed at $68.18 per share.



