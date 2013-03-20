Chemical Analysis Lab Starts Website Section of Scholarly Articles and Papers

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Micro Analysis is a contract chemical lab providing elemental analysis (http://www.microana.com/elemental-analysis.htm) services to outside parties. They determine the chemical composition of various samples, determining quantities of certain elements.



“At Micro Analysis we check sometimes unusual things and compounds for traces of specific elements. From bio-diesel to beverages, from farming products to food, from paints to cosmetics we analyze and confirm quantities of elements our clients are looking for,” said B. Cone, President of Micro Analysis.



While the commercial side of their business takes precedence over everything else, Micro Analysis has decided to help students and scientists. The company announces a new section of their website devoted specifically to scholarly articles on elemental analysis and related case studies.



“We feel really good to offer this section of our site to our clients: researchers and scholars. Research papers, scholarly articles, and especially test cases will be included for publication,” Cone confirmed.



“Micro Analysis receives so many questions on theory and real life practical applications of elemental analyses that we decided to provide this educational resource to the community of chemists,” he added.



“The spectrum of publications is quite wide: from peer-reviewed works to field reports, and, we are certain, will be a good reference point for students and practitioners alike. If no answer is found, then our expert chemists will gladly offer their advice. The work they do in our labs is intricate and sophisticated, and their advice is always insightful and practical,” Mr. Cone concluded.



For more information on Micro Analysis, its services and prices and their newest section on micro-analysis scholarly articles and research papers, visit their website at http://www.microana.com/elemental-analysis-scholarly.htm



