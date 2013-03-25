Chemical and Process Industry Leaders Select Pinnacle Strategies for Breakthrough Results

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- In today’s rapidly evolving global marketplace, chemicals and process companies face a growing range of challenges including limited pricing leverage, rising and increasingly volatile raw material and energy costs, and continued restructuring and consolidation. Pinnacle Strategies helps chemical and process companies transform into high-performance businesses by building actionable roadmaps to rapid results.



The global chemical industry has sales estimated at $2.5 trillion dollars and the sector is experiencing an unprecedented period of mergers and positive earnings reports. New issues such as need for innovation, changing consumer preferences and the forces of globalization create new challenges for the global chemicals sector. The key trends affecting the chemicals industry are:



- Raw Material Prices & Availability

- Economic Forces and continued Globalization

- Regulatory Environment and Impact of Shift

- Mergers, Partnerships and Acquisitions

- Role and Need for Innovation



According to Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “We are passionate about rapidly delivering breakthrough results. We combine our performance management expertise, proven process improvement methodologies, and experience across industries with the latest research to deliver solutions to complex problems.”



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide.



