Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Worth US$ 9 Bn by 2027

The global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) market was valued at ~US$ 4.5 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period.



Chemical mechanical planarization is a standard manufacturing process used in the semiconductor industry to fabricate integrated circuits and memory disks. Expansion in the semiconductor industry is estimated to propel the chemical mechanical planarization market.



Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global chemical mechanical planarization market, led by the strong demand for semiconductors in the region.



Key Drivers of Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market



Chemical mechanical planarization is a process that removes topography from silicon oxide, metal, and polysilicon surfaces. It is a planarization step utilized in deep sub-micron IC manufacturing. Chemical mechanical planarization has been widely used in the semiconductor industry for oxide dielectric and metal layer planarization. It has also been employed for the fabrication and assembly of micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS).



The global semiconductor market stood at US$ 481 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 575 Bn by 2022.



The demand for chemical mechanical planarization in the semiconductor industry is primarily driven by mobile Internet devices (MIDs), personal computers (PCs), as well as a wide range of other electronic applications, including high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.



There has been a significant shift in the demand for PCs and MIDs in IC devices in the semiconductor industry. The demand for MIDs is largely consumer-based, while that for PCs is primarily enterprise-based. This shift has led to fluctuations in the semiconductor industry.



In terms of demand, the semiconductor industry was primarily driven by a robust memory market in 2018, due to the growth in requirement of storage in a wide range of end-use applications.

The demand for semiconductors is estimated to rise in the near future, based on increase in the usage of IC devices in existing as well as future applications.



Rise in the demand for chips related to the rapidly growing use of AI is likely to significantly contribute to the growth of the semiconductor industry. Thus, expansion in the semiconductor industry is estimated to propel the growth of the chemical mechanical planarization market.



Decrease in Sales of Premium-class Variants to Hamper Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market

End-use industries are increasingly opting for lower cost options. This creates opportunities for smaller companies and new entrants.

Thus, low-priced slurry remains a major threat to companies that specialize in premium-class variants. However, it is important to maintain the quality to optimal standards, as even a slight change in slurry properties can lead to performance loss and hamper yield.



Asia Pacific Dominates Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market

Asia Pacific held ~64% share of the global chemical mechanical planarization market in 2018.

The market in Asia Pacific is expanding significantly, owing to the rise in the demand for electronics and semiconductors in developing economies and sub-regions such as China, India, and ASEAN. The market in India is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period, due to growth of the country's economy, rise in urban population, and advancements in the electronics industry.



The overall electronics and smart devices industry in North America is characterized by R&D undertakings, wherein, governments and private equities are investing significantly. The U.S is at the forefront in the field of electronics and smart devices. This has enabled the country to hold significant share of the market in the region. Top selling electronics in the U.S are being promoted by OEMs through digital technologies and technological innovation.



Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market – By Equipment and Consumable



Company market share analysis is based on the revenue of chemical mechanical planarization equipment and consumables, by manufacturers. Competition in the chemical mechanical planarization market is sustained due to varying market shares of major and well-established players.



The chemical mechanical planarization market was dominated by Cabot Microelectronics, with a market share of ~30% in 2018. Other major players in the chemical mechanical planarization market, such as DuPont Electronic Solutions, Hitachi Chemical, and Fujimi Incorporated, constituted ~15%, ~10%, and ~10% shares, respectively, in 2018.

The chemical mechanical planarization equipment market was dominated by Applied Materials, with ~60% share in 2018. Other major manufacturers such as EBARA Corporation and LAM Research accounted for ~21% and 7% shares, respectively, in 2018. Companies operating in the manufacture of equipment and consumables strive to adopt new technologies and enter into strategic partnerships in order to move forward in the value chain.