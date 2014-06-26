Chemical Sensors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Chemical sensors are devices that transform chemical information or data into analytical signals. Commonly chemical signals are in the form of concentration of a sample, component fractions and others. These signals may originate from a reaction or from the physical property of the material to be analyzed. These sensors differ from physical sensors as they analyze chemical, properties, component fraction, signal processing, sample transport and sampling whereas physical sensors provides information of physical properties.



Chemical sensors include two basic functioning units namely a receptor and a transducer. Some of the chemical sensors also include third element called separator, for example, a membrane. The receptor receives the chemical information then the transducer transforms the energy into analytical signal.



The market for chemical sensors can be segmented on the basis of technology such as optical, electrochemical, Semiconductor, catalytic bead and others. These sensors are widely used in automotive, medical, industrial and some other industries. North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.



The demand for chemical sensor market is expected to increase due to continued rebound in the production of light vehicles. Similarly, the increasing use of universal exhaust gas oxygen (UEGO) sensors that improve performance and fuel efficiency is also likely to drive the market growth. Growth of medical industry will support the demand for medical chemical sensor. However, the future developments in technologies will drive the development of chemical sensors market.



ABB Limited, Alphasense Limited, Alpha MOS SA, AMETEK Incorporated, Bosch (Robert) GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive plc., Emerson Electric Company, Heraeus Holding GmbH and Mine Safety Appliances Company are some of the leading players in this market.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



