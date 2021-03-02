Chemical Surface Treatment Market Analysis, Growth, Emerging Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global chemical surface treatment market is forecast to reach USD 17.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The development of utility of chemical treatment on materials affects their quality standards. This enables a wide array of consumers to resort to this market to get their target structure reinforced. The common feature of these chemical treatments is the cleaning of the surface. Apart from cleansing, these chemicals can subject a surface to certain aberrations, like roughening or smoothening, or have no effect with respect to the procedure chosen. These procedures are generally followed in order to achieve superior adhesive properties and can be utilized in wide orientation, not only on metals but also on printed circuit boards.



The market for chemical surface treatment is influenced by the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. For utility on metals, the utility on global and domestic manufacturers are increasing. Anodized aluminum is under high demand which created a vacuum in the field of chemicals like degreasers and etchants. These chemicals are being utilized in different fields as well, like, glass, wood, medical, and jewelry, among others.



Competitive Landscape:



The leading manufacturers profiled in the report are:



Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Chemetall Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., A Brite Company, Advanced Chemical Company, PPG Industries Inc., and DOW, among others.



Chemicals Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cleaners

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coating



Base Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Metals

Plastics

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Transportation

Construction

General Industry

Others



Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segmentation, based on geography:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growth in manufacture of heavy machinery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict framework regarding disposal of effluents

Continued…



