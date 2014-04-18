Chemicals and Materials: Global Stainless Steel Tube Recent Market News 2014-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Research Background & Research Ideas On Global Stainless Steel Tube Market Trends & Opportunities (2014-19): Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Industry Research Report



The report titled “Global Stainless Steel Tube Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-2019) “provides an insight into the market dynamics, trends and opportunities associated with the global stainless steel tube market. The report gives a detailed analysis of the global production of stainless steel tubes in the past five years and also forecasts the market for the coming years. Further, it covers the global production based on steel grade and production methods. The report also captures the stainless steel tubing market dynamics in North America, South & Central America, China, European Union, China and Germany.



The report concludes with a brief discussion of major factors driving the global stainless steel tube market and profiles major players like Tubacex, Sandvik, Nippon Stainless Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and Bri-Chem.



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Geographical Coverage

Global

North America

Central & South America

EU

Germany

Asia

China

CIS countries



Company Coverage

Tubacex

Sandvik

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

Brichem



Executive Summary

Today, a wide variety of stainless steel products are in demand due to the superior quality, durability, longer functional life and corrosion resistance features. One such example is of Stainless steel tube which is widely used in the food and dairy industries, automotive industry, oil and gas exploration and production and various other industrial sectors.



Globally, the stainless steel tube market was hugely impacted by the economic recession of 2009, but recovered faster than anticipated in 2010. It continued with the dynamic growth driven by development in emerging markets and later by more rapidly recovering economy in industrialized countries.



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The demand of stainless steel tubes is majorly driven by the growing and expanding oil and gas industry, exploration and production of oil and gases and exponentially growing automobile industry in growing economies. The market is anticipated to grow at the back rising demand and unmet opportunities in the developing nations of the world.



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary



2. Stainless Steel Tube Market: An Overview



3. Global Stainless Steel Tube Market: An Analysis

3.1. Global Stainless Steel Tubing Market Production (Actual & Forecast)

3.2. Global Stainless Steel Production: By Grade

3.3. Global Stainless Steel Tube Production: By Production Method

3.4. Global Stainless Steel Tube Market: Market Share Analysis

3.4.1. Market Share: By Major Players



4. Stainless Steel Tube Market: Regional Analysis

4.1. North America Stainless Steel Tube Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.2. Central/South America Stainless Steel Tube Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.3. China Stainless Steel Tube Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.3.1. Demand for Steel Pipe Used in China Oil/Natural Gas Transmission Trunk Network, 2012-2015

4.4. European Union Stainless Steel Tube Market

4.4.1. EU Stainless Steel Tube Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.5. Asia (excluding China) Stainless Steel Market Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.6. CIS Stainless Steel Market Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.7. Germany Stainless Steel Tube Market

4.7.1. Germany Stainless Steel Tube Production (Actual & Forecast)

4.7.2. Germany Stainless Steel Consumption (Actual & Forecast)



5. Stainless Steel Tube Market: Sub Segment Analysis

5.1. Seamless Stainless Steel Tube (SSST)

5.1.1. Global SSST Demand (Actual & Forecast)

5.1.2. SSST Market Consumption: By Region

5.1.3. SSST Market Consumption, By Sector

5.1.4. World SSST Market: Market Share Analysis

5.2. Welded Stainless Steel Tube

5.2.1. Welded Stainless Steel Tube Market Production (Actual & Forecast)

5.2.2. Welded Stainless Steel Tube Market Share



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6. Growth Drivers of Stainless Steel Tube Market



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Tubacex

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Highlights

7.1.3. Business Strategies

7.2. Sandvik

7.2.1. Business Description

7.2.2. Financial Highlights

7.2.3. Business Strategies

7.3. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

7.3.1. Business Description

7.3.2. Financial Highlights

7.3.3. Business Strategies

7.4. Bri-Chem

7.4.1. Business Description

7.4.2. Financial Highlights

7.4.3. Business Strategies



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