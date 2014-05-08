Chemicals and Materials on Chloroprene Rubber Markets in China Recent Industry Report 2014

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Markets In China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Markets" In China 2014
China's demand for chloroprene rubber (CR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Structure
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price
IV. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity Expansion
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export
V. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) MARKETS OUTLOOK
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Markets Outlook
NBR Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Market
Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Markets Outlook
NBR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market
Automobile Parts Markets Outlook
NBR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market
Wire and Cable Market Outlook
NBR Consumption in Tire Market
Tire Market Outlook
NBR Consumption in Adhesive Market
Adhesive Market Outlook
NBR Consumption in Other Markets
Other Market Outlook
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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Capacity and Demand
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Key Producers
Market Share of Key Domestic Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producers
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Market
Major Foreign Investment in China
IV. PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output by Manufacturer
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application in 2011
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity by Manufacturers
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity and Expansion by Manufacturer
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import by Country
V. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) MARKETS OUTLOOK
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Market
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Manufacturers
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Automobile Parts Manufacturers
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Wire and Cable Manufacturers
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 14 Tire Manufacturers and Their Capacity
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Adhesive and Market Share
China\'s Top 15 Adhesive Manufacturers and Their Capacity
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Other Fields and Market Share
China\'s Main Other Fields Manufacturers
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I. INTRODUCTION
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output, Capacity, Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output
Capacity of Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Demand of Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output, Capacity and Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output and Self-Sufficiency
China’s Key Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) producers Location by Province
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Application by Markets
The Typical NBR Manufacturing Process
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price Trend
IV. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity by Region
Worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Region
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output, Capacity and Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Market
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output and Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity and Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output and Self-Sufficiency
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand Composition
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand and Self-sufficiency
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Net Import and Self-sufficiency
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import by Country
V. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR)MARKETS OUTLOOK
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application in 2011
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Industry and Market Share
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Other fields and Market Share
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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