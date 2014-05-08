Chemicals and Materials on Chloroprene Rubber Markets in China Recent Industry Report 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Markets" In China 2014



China's demand for chloroprene rubber (CR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Structure

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price



IV. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity Expansion

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export



V. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) MARKETS OUTLOOK

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Markets Outlook

NBR Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Market

Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Markets Outlook

NBR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market

Automobile Parts Markets Outlook

NBR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market

Wire and Cable Market Outlook

NBR Consumption in Tire Market

Tire Market Outlook

NBR Consumption in Adhesive Market

Adhesive Market Outlook

NBR Consumption in Other Markets

Other Market Outlook



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VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Capacity and Demand

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Key Producers

Market Share of Key Domestic Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producers

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Market

Major Foreign Investment in China



IV. PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output by Manufacturer

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application in 2011

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity by Manufacturers

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity and Expansion by Manufacturer

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import by Country



V. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) MARKETS OUTLOOK

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Market

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Manufacturers

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Automobile Parts Manufacturers

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Wire and Cable Manufacturers

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 14 Tire Manufacturers and Their Capacity

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Adhesive and Market Share

China\'s Top 15 Adhesive Manufacturers and Their Capacity

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Other Fields and Market Share

China\'s Main Other Fields Manufacturers



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I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output, Capacity, Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output

Capacity of Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Demand of Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output, Capacity and Demand

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output and Self-Sufficiency

China’s Key Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) producers Location by Province

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Application by Markets

The Typical NBR Manufacturing Process

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price Trend



IV. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity by Region

Worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Region

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output, Capacity and Demand

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Market

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output and Demand

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity and Demand

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output and Self-Sufficiency

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand Composition

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand and Self-sufficiency

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Net Import and Self-sufficiency

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import by Country



V. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR)MARKETS OUTLOOK

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application in 2011

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Industry and Market Share

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share

China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption in Other fields and Market Share



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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