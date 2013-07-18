Chemicals: Global Industry Almanac - New Market Study Published

New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Chemicals: Global Industry Almanac"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Global Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global chemicals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global chemicals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key chemicals market retailers' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global chemicals market with five year forecasts
Highlights
The global chemicals market had total revenues of $3,554 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2007 and 2011.
The commodity chemicals segment was the market's most lucrative in 2011, with total revenues of $1,993.1 billion, equivalent to 56.1% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.2% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $5,274.9 billion by the end of 2016.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global chemicals market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global chemicals market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global chemicals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global chemicals market?
