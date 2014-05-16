Chemicals News: Global Solar Glass Market Focus on China Hope, Hype and Strategies Research Report 2014-19

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Chemicals And Materials Industry On Global Solar Glass Market Focus On China 2014-19: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape Research Report



Scope of the report



The Report entitled “Global Solar Glass Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-2019) “provide an insight into the market dynamics and various trends and challenges associated with the solar glass market. The report gives a detail insight into volume demand of solar glass over the past five years. A separate section on China solar glass market has been provided that discusses production capacity and market players. Major drivers and challenges are also covered in detail in the report. The competitive aspects of the market are also highlighted and key players namely Xinyi Solar, Asahi Glass, NSG Group and Saint Gobain are profiled with their main business strategies.



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Geographical Coverage



- Global

- China

Company Coverage



- Xinyi Solar

- Asahi Glass Co.

- NSG Group

- Saint Gobain



Executive Summary



Solar or photovoltaic glass is generally used to cover the front sheet of solar modules to protect the solar cells. It minimizes light reflection and absorption thereby allowing more sunlight to pass through the protective glass to the solar cells. The demand for solar glass has grown at a remarkable pace over the past few years. Factors driving this demand include recovery in global economies and Government subsidies provided to encourage solar power generation. Although the percentage share of solar glass out of total flat glass produced globally is very minimal, its share is estimated to increase driven by rising solar panel installations.



China has the largest manufacturing base for solar modules in the world. In 2012, the solar glass production capacity in China accounted for 90% of the global solar glass production capacity. As of 30th June 2013, there were 58 solar glass manufacturers in China of which 38 produced ultra-clear photovoltaic raw glass. Xinyi Solar (XYS) is a leading global solar glass manufacturer in China and currently operates 4 ultra-clear PV raw glass production lines with an aggregate daily production capacity of 2,000 tons.



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Factors like steady demand growth of photovoltaic modules especially in emerging markets like China, Japan and India, growing environmental concerns and rising feed-in-tariffs will drive the solar glass market in future. Initially the industry was dominated by leading glass manufacturers like Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, and PPG but at present many new players have entered the market that solely produces solar glass.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Flat Glass Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Demand by Volume

2.3 Demand by Variety

2.4 Cost Breakdown

2.5 Raw Materials Breakdown

2.6 Demand by End Markets



3. Global Solar Glass Industry

3.1 Overview

3.2 Categories of Solar Glass

3.3 Value Chain

3.4 Market Size

3.4.1 By Volume

3.4.2 By Area



4. China Solar Glass Industry

4.1 Solar PV Market

4.2 Solar Glass Market

4.2.1 Production capacity

4.2.2 Market Players and their Shares

4.2.3 New Solar Subsidies in China

4.2.4 Challenges



Overcapacity

Trade Restrictions from the US and EU

Technological Innovation

Government Subsidy Uncertainties



5. Global Solar Glass Industry: Growth Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Steady Demand Growth of Photovoltaic Modules

5.1.2 Growing Environmental Concerns- Kyoto Protocol

5.1.3 Encouragement of Feed-In-Tariffs

5.1.4 Huge Potential in Asian Markets

5.2 Key Issues

5.2.1 Overcapacity

5.2.2 Cyclical Nature of Solar Industry

5.2.3 Rising Raw Materials Cost



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6. Market Trends

6.1 Companies Focusing on Downstream Expansion

6.2 Increasing Share of Solar Glass

6.3 Entry of New Market Players



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

8.1.1 Business Description

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

8.2.1 Business Description

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 NSG Group

8.3.1 Business Description

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategies

8.4 Saint-Gobain

8.4.1 Business Description

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategies



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