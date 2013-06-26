Recently published research from MarketLine, "Chemicals - Scandinavia Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The Scandinavian Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
The Scandinavian chemicals market had a total market value of $36.9 billion in 2011. Norway was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 4.4% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the chemicals industry, Sweden is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $17.8 billion in 2011. This was followed by Norway and Denmark, with $13.8 and $5.2 billion, respectively.
Sweden is expected to lead the chemicals in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $19.9 billion in 2016, followed by Norway and Denmark with expected values of $17.2 and $6.7 billion respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the Scandinavian chemicals market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian chemicals market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian chemicals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the Scandinavian chemicals market?
