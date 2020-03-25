Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The incidence of anaemia in a distinct incidence population was 53.7% overall and 62.7% for patients who received chemotherapy.

2. The development of chemotherapy induced anemia common in patients with hematologic malignant tumors.

3. There has been noted that no gender bias has been observed.

4. The incidence of anemia was higher in patients with advanced stages. Overall, the risk of grade 2+ anemia was increased from 29% in stage I to 49% in stage IV.



Key benefits of the report

1. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia epidemiology and Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market.



Anemia is commonly encountered in cancer patients, especially so among those going under active chemotherapy with or without radiation therapy.

Effort should be made to identify the aetiology of anemia and treatment should be directed to the underlying cause. However, identifying a specific causative factor can occasionally be difficult, and directed therapeutic intervention may not be active. Current Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment modalities, namely blood transfusion, erythropoietin-stimulating agents and intravenous (IV) iron therapy are used.



Before the introduction of erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA), red blood cell (RBC), transfusion has been the only method of anemia treatment. Its benefit is marked in patients who present with severe symptomatic anemia or bleeding, especially so in cancer patients undergoing surgery. No data are available to compare the efficacy and safety of blood transfusion against the use of ESAs. The erythropoietin-stimulating agents are biological analogues of human erythropoietin.



Significant goals of ESAs use in Chemotherapy Induced Anemia have sustained correction of anemia, and resultant improvement while reducing the need for RBC transfusions. Currently, different short- and long-acting formulations of ESAs are available including the short-acting epoetin and long-acting darbepoetin. After Epoetin and darbepoetin approval for the disease by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1993 and 2002, respectively, their use has expanded tremendously.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Chemotherapy Induced Anemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Roxadustat



And many others



The key players in Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market are:

1. FibroGen



And many others



