Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.1 Billion Globally in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- CINV market was worth USD 1.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2013 to 2018. The North American CINV existing and pipeline drugs market is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2018. Sluggish economic growth and a poor reimbursement scenario in European countries have hampered the growth of CINV drugs market in these regions.



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Nausea and vomiting represent the most frequent side-effects experienced by chemotherapy patients, referred to as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) Market, which is debilitating to cancer patients. Emetogenic refers to the likelihood of a chemotherapy drug affecting the patient in an adverse manner, leading to added illness or sickness. Highly emetogenic chemotherapy (HEC) mostly leads to nausea and vomiting in 90% or more of the cases, while moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) causes nausea and vomiting in 30-90% of the cases.



Current drug treatments available to prevent CINV have failed to completely overcome the symptoms of this disease. Moreover, most of the drugs are approved for acute-onset CINV whereas there is no drug approved yet for delayed-onset CINV for patients receiving HEC, which occurs more frequently (50-70% of patients) in the cancer population. The inefficiency to effectively predict CINV incidence and understand the complex physiology of CINV by healthcare providers coupled with the failure to adhere to recommended guidelines, have been prominent reasons for deficiency in CINV treatment.However, the current pipeline in the CINV market offers huge potential to overcome such unmet needs, with better and efficient drugs for both acute and the more prominent, delayed-onset CINV.



Netu-palo FDC of Helsinn Healthcare, currently in phase III trials, which was in-licensed by the Helsinn group from Roche in the year 2005, helps in preventing CINV in acute as well as delayed-onset CINV patients. Due to its combination of a 5-HT3 antagonist and an NK-1 antagonist, the netu-palo FDC helps in overcoming unmet needs existing with current drug treatments available, which are mostly 5-HT3 antagonists. Moreover, other drugs in the pipeline, namely, APF530 and rolapitant offer physicians alternative treatment options for patients who show little relief from existing drugs in the market.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the CINV pipeline drugs in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of CINV pipeline drugs manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global CINV pipeline drugs market and provides detailed analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global CINV pipeline drugs market as below:



CINV - Pipeline Products APF530 (long-acting granisetron - 5-Ht3RA)

Efficacy Results of APF530 MEC Phase III Study

Efficacy Results of APF530 HEC Phase III Study Rolapitant (NK-1-RA)

Chemical structure of rolapitant

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC

Introduction

Mechanism of action

Chemical structure of netupitant

Unmet Needs in the CINV Market

Clinical Trial Details for CINV pipeline drugs APF530

Clinical Trial: ID- NCT00343460 Rolapitant

Clinical Trial: ID - NCT01500226

Clinical Trial: ID - NCT01500213

Clinical Trial: ID - NCT01499849 Netupitant-palonosetron FDC

Clinical Trial: ID - NCT01376297

Clinical Trial: ID - NCT01339260



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:North AmericaEurope



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