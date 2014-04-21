Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chemring Energetics UK Ltd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Chemring Energetics UK Ltd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Chemring Energetics UK Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Chemring Energetics UK Ltd" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Chemring Energetics UK Ltd"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Chemring Energetics UK Ltd (Chemring UK) is a provider of energetic materials for defense and commercial applications. The company provides design, manufacture, assembly, testing and support services for the products that use combinations of energetic materials. Its products provide controlled high energy outputs from minimum space and weight configuration. Its key products include rocket motors, rocket motor igniters, electro-explosive devices, propellant gas generators, power cartridges, military demolition detonators, and military grade detonating and ignition cords. These products are used in rocket propulsion systems, release mechanisms for airborne weapon systems, missile guidance systems, weapon break-up systems, military demolition, and industrial safety systems. The company operates as a subsidiary of Chemring Group Plc. Chemring UK is headquartered in Stevenston, Ayrshire, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Chemring Energetics UK Ltd



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