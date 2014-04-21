Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chemring Group PLC : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Chemring Group PLC : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Chemring Group PLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Chemring Group PLC" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Chemring Group PLC"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Chemring Group PLC (Chemring), along with its subsidiaries, designs, develops and manufactures energetic material products and countermeasures. Primary products of the company include countermeasures for protecting air, land and naval platforms, pyrotechnics and munitions for naval and land forces. It also manufactures energetic subsystems for space and satellite launch; safety systems; and missile and munition components. The company also manufactures and supplies sensor and electronic products such as detonators, initiators and disruptors for demolition and explosive ordnance disposal. The company has its manufacturing facilities and subsidiaries in the UK, the US, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Belgium, Spain and Australia. The company primarily serves customers across defense, security and safety markets in over 80 countries. Chemring is headquartered in Hampshire, England, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Chemring Group PLC



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153050/chemring-group-plc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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