Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chemring Ordnance, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Chemring Ordnance, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Chemring Ordnance, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Chemring Ordnance, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Chemring Ordnance, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Chemring Ordnance, Inc. (Chemring) is into the design, development and production of pyrotechnic products, ordnance products and munition components for homeland security, military and first responders. Its key offerings include 40mm low and high velocity ammunition, pyrotechnic marking, signaling and tactical illumination devices, hand grenade fuzes, battlefield simulators and other ammunition components that include large caliber electronic primers. In addition, Chemring provides load, assemble, pack and procurement services. The company serves the US Department of Defense (DoD) and other military agencies worldwide. It was formerly known as Martin Electronics. The company operates as a subsidiary of Chemring Group plc. Chemring is headquartered in Perry, Florida, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Chemring Ordnance, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153086/chemring-ordnance-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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