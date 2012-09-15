Cheng Loong Corp.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- Synopsis: Cheng Loong Corp.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, mergers and acquisitions, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Scope

Reasons To Buy

Key Highlights

Cheng Loong Corp. (Cheng Loong) is a packaging company that designs, produces and sells paper and paper based packaging products. Its product offerings include industrial paper products, corrugated containers, and paper and board products, household paper products. In addition, it offers varied services such as packaging design services, paper made product development services, vendor services and real estate business services. Cheng Loong operates five paper box plants, and four fully automated industrial paper mills in Taiwan, which are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certified. The company has raw material sourcing, sales and manufacturing centers in the US, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and China. Cheng Loong is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.



