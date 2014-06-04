San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) shares over potential securities laws violations by Cheniere Energy, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible violations of securities laws relating to the Proxy Statement Cheniere Energy, Inc. filed concerning the upcoming annual shareholder meeting to be held on June 12, 2014.



The Proxy Statement filed by Cheniere with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2014 recommends that Cheniere shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company's 2011 Incentive Compensation Plan.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a significant and severe dilutive effect on the shares of Cheniere common stock.



On June 2, 2014 Cheniere Energy, Inc announced that it has decided to postpone the 2014 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $266.22 million in 2012 to $267.21 million in 2013. Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) increased from $9.00 per share in early January 2012 to as high as $69.40 per share on June 2, 2014.



On June 2, 2014, NYSEMKT:LNG shares closed at $68.50 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com