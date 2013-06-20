Chennai Based VishDream Now Acquires Hosting Company Privilege Server

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Web hosting company Privilege Server, which is a subsidy of Sri Lankan SEO Company Extreme SEO Solutions, is now acquired by Mr. Premnath, Mr. Logesh and Mr.Thilak of VishDream.



VishDream is a Chennai based company that offers services on IT, Graphics, SEO, 3D and web hosting solutions. After this acquisition, the team of Privilege Server will handle the web hosting requirements of the company’s clients. “We were looking for acquiring such a company that provides reliable, professional and cheap web hosting services. After vigorous research, we have decided to acquire Extreme SEO Solutions’ subsidy Privilege Server and we are happy with this move. This will also help us to cater to wider markets in Sri Lanka and other important territories,” says Mr. Premnath.



Mr.Sharanyan Sharma – Former CEO of Privilegeserver says “I'm very confident that our new venture will serve us all well!” Privilege Server has maintained reputation to deliver 99.9% uptime that ensured their clients’ business is not hurt because of network downtime. Their data center is located in Dallas, Seattle and it is loaded with multiple Tier 1 bandwidth carriers and Cisco network. Such backup connections and network equipments ensure their clients to get high speed access to web applications and their contents. Their network is also not dependent in a single network as they have numerous redundant network conditions assuring best possible network uptime. Such powerful network system has played a significant role for convincing heads of VishDream to acquire Privilege Server.



Mr. Premnath, Mr. Logesh and Mr.Thilak of VishDream revealed that they will continue using Privilege Server’s friendly support and community forum. The members of this forum unite the customers of Privilege Server to discuss on various issues and updates of hosting along with other technical related aspects. Customers also get a platform to understand each other and get valuable suggestion from the forum team.



One of the key aspects of Privilege Server is green web hosting, which will remain the same after acquisition. This alternative hosting solution uses computer and eco friendly means such as usage of sophisticated hardware and components of high-end server. They use green servers that assure least usage of power consumption, wind to energize the servers and plant trees to reverse global warming effects. “Your websites will be green and we are definitely happy to take over such an efficient company that takes care of the environment,” says Mr. Premnath, Mr. Logesh and Mr.Thilak of VishDream.



Both shared and reseller hosting solutions of Privilege Server will be retained by Vishruta, confirmed a spokesperson of Privilege Server’s parent company Extreme SEO Solutions. He adds, “We are happy with this development as both Privilege Server and VishDream are reputed in their fields. Moreover, we have good faith in heads of VishDream and are impressed with his overview on helping our web hosting services to wider prospects. This merger will certainly cause more value and business opportunities.”



The team of VishDream is also confident that this acquisition will be a beneficial business deal and they will be able to cater quality web hosting services at competitive rates to more number of clientele.



“I am very much satisfied with the performance of my website after I opted for Biz plan of shared web hosting by Privilege Server. I am sure the quality of service will be even better after the acquisition of the company,” says a client of Privilege Server.



Mr. Premnath, Mr. Logesh and Mr.Thilak confirms that they will retain premier services of Privilege Server and will also include some more beneficial services for the clients in the future.



About Privilege Server

Privilege Server is a web hosting company and a subsidy of Extreme SEO Solution, a Sri Lankan IT and Web service provider. As Privilege Server is acquired by Mr. Premnath, Mr. Logesh and Mr.Thilak of VishDream it is now a part of his company.



For more details visit http://www.Privilege Server.com/ , http:// VishDream.com/.



