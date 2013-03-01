Cheque Printing Software from Halfpricesoft.com Adds Ease and Affordability to Any Business

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Cheque printing software will allow users to now print bank checks with Laser or MICR enabled printer and create checks easily and inexpensively. Check printing software that is simple, affordable and risk-free for even the smallest businesses is the newest edition of ezCheckprinting from halfpricesoft.com. The improved graphic interface is straightforward and flexible. Even the first time check writer customers can be an expert on how to use the software quickly and efficiently.



ezCheckPrinting is created for use by non-accountants with minimal computer knowledge. All new users can download the trial version and test it with no obligation or risk before purchasing. Besst of all, users can get this check writing and printing software at $0 cost through online TrialPay offers.



- This new edition will allow users to print checks on both blank stock and pre printed checks. They can choose this option when they set up check accounts.



- The new version also allows users to customize the check layout with a logo, signature, fonts, and even extra lines and labels. EzCheckPrinting is compatible with most business check paper.



- The new edition was updated for Windows 8 too. User can now run this cheque writer on Windows XP, me, 2003, Vista, 7 and 8.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. " We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Download the trial version and start the free test drive today at

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.