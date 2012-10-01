Chequered Flag Training Celebrate Anniversary and Launch of New and Enhanced Products and Services

Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Chequered Flag Training is extremely pleased to celebrate their eighth anniversary in the service of excellence. The launch of a new product, and heightened products and services will mark the event.



Ian Fairweather, Managing Director stated “Following the successful attendance at a Transport for London training course, four instructors will be able to deliver FORS Driver CPC courses from January 2013.”



Our quest for fineness makes it imperative to guarantee that all aspirants who come to us for HGV driver training are safe and competent drivers at the completion of the course and ensure that our company motto “Good training is not cheap, cheap training is not good” is upheld at all times.



He further emphasized “From January to April 2013 the company will be significantly increasing the number of Driver CPC courses in readiness of the September 2014 deadline for LGV drivers to complete their Driver CPC. The company has also pledged to keep prices static until Monday 15th April 2013 to give time for PCV drivers to complete their 35 hours training at reasonable cost.”



About Chequered Flag Training

Chequered Flag Training has been providing superior HGV driver training in Hertfordshire and Transport Management Consultants, and enters its 8th year in the provision of training driver of excellence.



Our company has received several invitations to resource training services overseas, of which Sierra Leone is the most recent. We are in process of channeling preliminary discussions with a foreign transport company concerning the formation of a Chequered Flag Training operation abroad. An announcement pertaining to it is scheduled for January 2013.



Our company is pleased that the first time practical driving test results continue to be above 60% whilst the national average is approximately 38%. Second time passes remain around 10%. Results for the DCPC Initial test (Module 4) remain above 90% for 1st time passes.



Chequered Flag Training registered a record turnover for 2010/11 and exceeded the target for the current financial year, despite a national ‘double-dip’ recession. Whilst it is regrettable that some of our competitors have succumbed to the recession, it reinforces our opinion that customers appreciate our quality of training and customer oriented stance.



In addition to being able to deliver FORS courses, our company is presently seeking accreditation as a FORS Bronze member.



Our company is pleased that we were one of the finalist in 2010, Hertfordshire Small Business Awards, Staff Training & Development category.



