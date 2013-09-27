CherBeat Marketers Announces the Launch of Get Your Mobile App Today Service

Bedford, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- CherBeat Marketers, an established leader in mobile and social media services, today announced the launch of Get Your Mobile App Today, a service created to drive more targeted traffic and customers to your website or business using mobile apps and social media.



According to CherBeat Marketers Product Manager Lee Beattie, the Get Your Mobile App Today service will be available for purchase on Sept 24, 2013 and will be available by calling 512-565-7710 or going to http://services.cherbeat.com/mobile-apps/



"We are very excited to now offer custom mobile apps and social media services to our business clients," said Beattie. "I am confident that we have the best mobile and social media marketing service available for the Dallas / Ft Worth area."



More About CherBeat Marketers Founded in 2010, CherBeat Marketers has helped many businesses and consumers with mobile and social media services.



The company's mission statement is "educate a macro-community that funds a micro-community that feeds a community (Club Veteran | CherBeat)". To learn more about CherBeat Marketers, you should call (512)565-7710 or visit them online at http://services.cherbeat.com/mobile-apps/



CONTACT INFORMATION

CherBeat Marketers

Attention: Lee Beattie

1380 Shady Lane Bedford, Texas 76021

Phone: (512)565-7710

Email: support@cherbeat.com

Website: http://services.cherbeat.com/mobile-apps/