CherBeat Wellness Team Announces the Launch of Zeal for Life Wellness

Bedford, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- CherBeat Wellness Team, an established leader in zeal wellnes and zeal burn, today announced the debut of the Zeal for Life Wellness, a revolutionary all-in-one nutritional supplement believed to be the keys to health and vitality helps enrich, restore and protect your body at the cellular level.



According to CherBeat Marketers Dallas | Ft Worth Distributor Cheryl Babitsch, the Zeal for Life Wellness will be available for purchase on September 19, 2013 and will be available online at http://whatis.zealforlife.com



"Our customers having been asking for this and we are excited to deliver a quality product," said Babitsch. "Our product development team has done an excellent job of creating a product we know consumers will absolutely love."



About CherBeat Wellness Team

Founded in 2010, CherBeat Wellness Team has helped many consumers with zeal wellnes and zeal burn. The company's mission statement is "to provide an all-in-one natural nutritional blend that gives you the most bang for your nutritional buck (Zeal For Life Dallas|Ft Worth Distributor)".



To learn more about CherBeat Wellness Team, you should call (512)539-8909 or visit them online at http://whatis.zealforlife.com



CONTACT INFORMATION

CherBeat Marketers

Attention: Cheryl Babitsch

Shady Lane

Bedford, Texas 76021

Phone: (512)539-8909

Email: cherbeat@gmail.com

Website: http://whatis.zealforlife.com