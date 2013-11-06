Cherif Medawar Brings Real Estate Investment to the Masses

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Real estate investing has long been known as the best path to true wealth, but it has always been seen as something that only people with money could participate in. In an effort to challenge this misconception, Cherif Medawar, founder of GOCMREI, has created an online real estate investment training course that the average American can afford and understand.



The biggest problem that people run into with real estate investing is that they do not know where to start or how to get the money that they need for commercial real estate. Medawar has created a patented training system, known as the FACTS system, that gives potential investors a step by step path to success with real estate investing. Through this system students learn things like how to assess the value of a property, how to find the financing to make the property affordable and strategies that can make the property even more profitable once it has been purchased.



The entire course is available online at http://www.gocmrei.com/ for only $37 a month. This allows users to pay for the training that they need, and if they do not find the information useful, the user can drop out of the program with a money back guarantee. Membership in the program gives access to hundreds of hours of training webinars and teaching seminars, as well as one-on-one advice from some of the leading real estate investment minds in the country. As the information is updated on a regular basis, there is always something for potential investors to learn at http://www.gocmrei.com/



About Cherif Medawar’s

Cherif Medawar’s GOCMREI training program is set to revolutionize they way that people approach real estate investing and it will empower the average American to take the first steps towards wealth creation. Through this training, the mystery of real estate investing will fall away and reveal how easy it is to get started with property ownership.