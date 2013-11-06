Cherif Medawar Now Offers Online Real Estate Training

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- With the crash of the stock market in 2007 and 2008 Americans have been very leery about reinvesting their money in such a volatile place. One of the fastest growing trends is real estate investment, but too many Americans are failing in their quest to generate passive income through investment properties because they do not know how to go about doing so. Cherif Medawar, founder of GOCMREI , is pleased to announce a new online training program for real estate investing.



For years Cherif Medawar has been a successful real estate investor. Starting with a small duplex purchase in California in the early 90s, Medawar has been able to steadily grow his brand and his wealth through property turnover and smart investment. Through the 90s and the early years of the 21st century, Medawar became a real estate millionaire. Nearly a decade ago he made the decision to start sharing what he has learned with new investors so that others can participate in the American Dream.



At http://www.gocmrei.com/ potential real estate investors will find a full online training course to get them started on the path to wealth. Medawar uses his patented FACTS system to instruct investors on how to approach properties and what to do to close the deal in a timely manner. The course can be done at the student’s own pace at a rate of $37 a month. For that students get access to constantly updated training seminars and expert one-on-one advice from leaders in the field. Because the course is available online, students can participate anywhere that they have access to the internet and they are not tied to a costly DVD course.



The online training offered through http://www.gocmrei.com/ is set to empower even more people to strike out on their own and make their money work for them. With the tools found through GOCMREI investors can feel more confident and they will make fewer mistakes with their investment dollars.