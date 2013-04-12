Cherish Leawo 3GP Converter Free on Leawo's 3-Day Weekly Giveaway Event

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The much-anticipated weekly giveaway from software giant Leawo is gearing up, and the brightest star of this week giveaway party is Leawo 3GP Converter, which is offered as totally FREE gift between April 12 and April 14, 2013. Besides, just like the previous three giveaways, this time everyone also gets extra 50% price cut on Leawo's flagship products DVD Ripper (Win & Mac) and Video Converter (Win & Mac) before April 18, 2013.



For expressing deep thanks to customer's long-term support, Leawo Software grandly kicked off this highly acclaimed weekly giveaway activity. It has been held for three times and with amazing success. As is reported, the popularity of this weekly activity is far more than the original expectations and lots of attentions have been drawn to those totally free media solutions. Thousands of people are taking part in those giveaway events enthusiastically and even ask for more powerful giveaway software programs to enhance their daily multimedia entertainment. So to fill people's needs to the fullest, the fourth-round weekly giveaway is gorgeously debuted, with Leawo's proudest product 3GP Converter totally free from April 12 to April 14, 2013. Aside from the free giveaway gift, everyone could get hold of DVD Ripper (Win & Mac) and Video Converter(Win & Mac) with 50% price off before April 18, 2013.



So what could Leawo 3GP Converter do for daily multimedia entertainment?



As a converter that ever received over 90% favorable comment from Giveaway of the Day, Leawo 3GP Converter is a clean and excellent 3GP converting software that could convert videos including DRM protected videos to 3GP, 3G2 formats for playback on any 3GP, 3G2 friendly media players. Not merely a 3GP converter, it could also perform as a hands-on video editor for video touch-up and a 3D creator for lifelike 3D video enjoying. As the closest aide in daily digital life, Leawo 3GP converter does a marvelous job on video converting with fast speed and high quality output.



Interests have been sparked by this powerful 3GP converter? Now it is quite simple to get it! Everyone could pay a visit to the activity page during April 12 to April 14, 2013 to take part in the giveaway activity, and there are just 2 steps to get hold of the free Leawo 3GP converter: firstly share the event on Facebook or Twitter, then register personal information including name and email address. Free registration code will be sent to email box promptly.



Note that it is needful to download and activate Leawo 3GP converter before the deadline (PST 23:59 April 14, 2013). No free upgrades and technical support will be provided with the giveaway gift.



How to seize the 50% price off items on Leawo's fourth-round weekly giveaway?



To let people enjoy more low-priced yet powerful media solutions, Leawo also carefully sorted out 4 well-received products including DVD Ripper (Win & Mac) and Video Converter (Win & Mac) to attend the 50% price off event. With coupon code 3GPGW50, people could enjoy huge discounts when shop for them on Giveaway page from now to April 18, 2013.



Concerning program capabilities, the former ones specialize in ripping DVD to common video and audio, while the latter ones excel at converting video between a variety of formats. Here what should be noticed is that the 50% off coupon code will get expired on April 18, 2013, so hurry up to seize desired program before it gets back to the original price.



Contact Person:

Steven

Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: contact@leawo.com



About Leawo Software, inc.

Leawo Software is an outstanding multimedia software provider that is dedicated to researching and developing the best video and audio solutions for users, so as to enjoy more in digital life freely. The product scopes including DVD or Blu-ray copying/ripping/creating/decrypting, video or audio converting, 2D to 3D converting, PPT converting, flash video converting and more. For more detailed information, please visit Leawo official online website: http://www.leawo.com/.