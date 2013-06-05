Cherokee Holdings LLC, and Titan Holdings Inc., Both Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of Scalada Holdings, Ltd., Announce Preliminary Tests of Prototype Machinery to Provide Solutuions Krill Oil Production Have Been Very Positive

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Cherokee Holdings LLC, an engineering firm, and Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Scalada Holdings, Ltd., (www.scaladaholdings.net) announced today that preliminary testing of a new prototype water treatment machine to treat the contaminated water produced by krill oil production in Norway and Sweden has proven successful. The project began earlier this year after Cherokee was asked to submit a proposal to address the growing ecosystem problem based on its history of providing ecologically sustainable solutions for environmental issues. Titan Holdings was brought in for its engineering expertise.



Scalada Holdings, Ltd.’s CEO Manly Logan noted, “We have a great deal of confidence in the efficacy of the new system to forestall what could become an ecological disaster, and we look forward to further cooperation with Norwegian and Swedish public and private stakeholders.”



Scalada, Cherokee, and Titan are well known for the development of Scalada’s unique and patented Elemental Ionization System (EIS) for water remediation and recycling. The system is considered the worldwide leader in the field because it can decontaminate water in ways that are economical, environmentally friendly and profitable. For this project, based on the success of last week’s tests, new machinery specific to the problem will continue to developed and demonstrated in Norway and Sweden.



The water problem being addressed is the result of the production of krill oil, which is derived from a species of the small crustaceans found in all the world’s oceans. Krill oil has become increasingly important and profitable in the global pharmaceutical industry for its exceedingly high concentrations of Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidant qualities.



Norway, after entering the krill production industry in 2006, is now the largest harvester, exceeding the previous leaders Japan, the USSR/Russia, South Korea, Poland, and the Ukraine. Norway’s annual krill catches is approximately 120,000 tonnes, a fraction of an Antarctic Ocean stock estimated at between 100 million to 500 million tonnes. However, even this relatively fractional number has led to major ecological impacts of water contamination making the positive results of current testing even more important.



Cherokee Holdings LLC, was asked to add its expertise to identifying and implementing engineering solutions to a long list of international organizations and enterprises already involved in combating the potentially disastrous effects of krill harvesting practices including the Marine Stewardship Council, the Commission for Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, the World Wildlife Foundation Norway, the Arctic Krill Conservation Project (funded by the Pew Charitable Trusts), and AkerBioMarine, a Norwegian integrated biotech company.



Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Titan Holdings Inc., an environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC. an engineering firm. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to allow global institutions to meet their environmental goals.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary Cherokee Holdings LLC, and their business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes, visit www.scaladaholdings.net.



