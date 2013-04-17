Cherry Hill Adult Family Home Celebrates 23 Years in Business

Bothell, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The past few years the elder care industry has seen a good share of struggle and issues with the news of neglect and senior abuse from poor providers becoming an often occurrence. This has worked to ruin the reputation of the businesses that provide a good service. But Cherry Hill Adult Family Home has pushed past the industry problems and has reached its 23rd year of maintaining a tradition and building a reputation for providing only the best service for its cherished residents.



These Adult family homes are owned by private individuals, usually owner operated, homes that care for seniors unable to care for themselves and often times needing more attention than a nursing home with 100s of residents can provide. Val & Maggie Rusu have been owners of their adult family home, Cherry Hill Adult Family Homes since 1990 and are proud to be able to claim that. It's a tough business to be in, they claim, but also very rewarding at the same time.



Cherry Hill provides around the clock, 24 hour senior care for its residents. The services that they provide includes Medication administration, RN case management, Homely cooked meals, supervision of all seniors, and activities and interaction for the residents. They also handle any other tasks that an elderly senior might need as they are unable to do them themselves. This includes bathing and dressing, housekeeping, doctor appointments, and much more.



During their 23 years, Cherry Hill has made it a point to open their doors to any resident needing care. They provide care for all types of conditions including stroke, Alzheimer's, diabetes, Parkinson's, cardiac patients, and other conditions and disorders. They claim by keeping their door open to seniors with conditions of different kinds they are able to provide the best service.



Cherry Hill Adult Family Home also puts a large focus on activity and keeping their residents active and healthy. “Keeping active is the key to a long and healthy life, and it’s no different for senior citizens. We make sure our residents keep active, especially on those warm sunny days. I think this is one of the most important services you can provide a resident,” says owner Maggie Rusu.



This Assisted Living/Adult Family Home says they think their future is looking bright. They don’t plan to make any major changes in their services, there isn't much improvement they can make over what they’re already doing. As they go into their 24th year and beyond they plan to provide the same top quality, loving service they've always provided.



