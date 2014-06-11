Cherry Hill Matchmakers Are Making the Search for Love More Personal

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Finding someone’s perfect partner is a very intimate and personal experience, and deep down most people don’t think they will ever be successful finding true love by relying on a few friends or family members—being set up with a neighbor who they believe is ideal for them. The process of finding someone special requires extra care and attention from a savvy professional—which is where a professional matchmaking service comes into play.



The experienced professionals at South Jersey Matchmakers employ intuition and expertise—with an eye for quality over quantity, they meet every client face to face in order to understand what is important to them—helping them achieve their dating goals.



What follows after is a proactive approach to finding suitable candidates for their clients.



The Benefits of Using a Matchmaking Service



-A matchmaker eliminates awkward, frustrating, and depressing elements of meeting people at the bars and online dating sites.

-A matchmaker brings dignity to dating.

-Matches will be prescreened and qualified to date current clients.

-Dating agencies provide a personalized service.

-Not everyone can join.

-Professional matchmakers hold strict standards and a code of ethics.



The professional matchmaking team at South Jersey Matchmakers puts a personal touch on dating—from beginning to end. At South Jersey Matchmakers, there are no books to look at, no ads to sift through, no profile pictures to judge—there are just professional matchmakers working hard to find love for their clients.



The process is simple. Everything starts out with a non-obligation face-to-face meeting, and if the prospective client agrees that South Jersey Matchmakers is the right choice for them, the matchmaking team gets down to work, finding compatible matches for them.



Part of their dating success relies on trust and intuition. The matchmakers meet with their clients, learn what they want out of a partner, and get to know and understand their personality traits and lifestyle so they can proceed with making meaningful connections.



South Jersey Matchmakers take pride in their work and enjoy bringing happy couples together. Individuals interested in finding out more about their matchmaking services can contact a dating professional at South Jersey Matchmakers by calling (856) 208-6348 or visiting:



http://southjerseymatchmaking.com



About South Jersey Matchmakers:

South Jersey Matchmakers is a personalized dating service with over 25 years of experience helping successful singles find love and companionship. Their unique one on one approach and 72 PT Compatibility Test ensure dates are fun and effortless.



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