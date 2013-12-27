Cherry Hill NJ Social Security Lawyer Elizabeth Patterson Helps Clients Complete Disability Reports

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Elizabeth A. Patterson, one of the leading South Jersey social security disability lawyers, recently announced her decision to add a new service to her portfolio. Patterson now helps clients complete their Social Security Disability benefits application. Although the Supplemental Security Income Application must be completed in a Social Security Administration’s District Office, Attorney Patterson can also help those applying for either SSD or SSI complete the Disability Report, which must accompany all applications.



According to an article available on the lawyer’s website, the two Social Security Administration programs can offer great benefits to people who cannot work due to disabilities. However, the only people who can qualify for these programs are those who have a disability and meet certain medical and non-medical criteria. Each application must include a description of the conditions or diseases that the applicant is claiming has caused them to be disabled, detailed information concerning the doctors they have seen for treatment, the hospitals where they have been treated, the medical tests they have been given, and their current medications.



Additionally, the application and disability report ask non-medical questions concerning educational background, work history, and other personal data. Attorney Patterson can help guide clients in choosing a beginning date of disability that best meets the Social Security Administration’s requirements for disability.



She understands that the claims process can be extremely frustrating, especially because the paperwork required is very detailed and the requirements for being awarded benefits are very strict.



Since 1992, Attorney Patterson has provided excellent advice to her clients in regards to matters of Social Security disability. Patterson is committed to offering affordable individualized attention to each client and ensuring that each person gets his or her questions answered. The disability lawyer only charges clients if they win benefits.



Many people who have used Patterson’s services were extremely pleased with her work.



“I tried to help my mother with her claim for Social Security Disability benefits, but nothing I did worked,” said M. Reyes, a former client of the Gloucester County social security lawyer. “She was denied and I suggested that she hire you. Without your knowledge about how to fight for Social Security benefits, she never would have won the case and received her benefits.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Elizabeth A. Patterson and her social security services can visit the SSI benefits Camden County NJ lawyer’s website for more information.



About Elizabeth Patterson

Since 2002, the Law Offices of Elizabeth A. Patterson, LLC has offered her services as a disability attorney to people seeking to apply for disability and to people seeking to appeal the denial of their application for Social Security disability benefits. Concentrating her practice within South Jersey - Camden, Burlington, Gloucester County, Atlantic, Cape May, Salem, Mercer, and Cumberland Counties – social security lawyer Elizabeth A. Patterson provides personalized attention as she helps individuals apply for Social Security Disability Benefits and Social Security Disability appeals. Every initial consultation with social security lawyer Elizabeth Patterson is available at no cost, and each client will personally speak with her—never with a paralegal or a staff person. For more information, please visit http://socialsecuritydisabilityappeals.com