Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Company Intelligence Report market report to its offering

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Company Intelligence Report



Summary



Chesapeake is a major independent oil and gas company founded in 1989. The company is headquartered in the US, in Oklahoma. Chesapeake holds a large resource base in the US and operates onshore unconventional liquids and natural gas assets in the US. The company is the second-largest producer of natural gas and is the 10th-largest liquids in the US. Chesapeake held a total of 12.79 million net acres at the end of 2013.



Chesapeakes core natural gas resource plays include the Barnett Shale located in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas; the Marcellus Shale located in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales located in East Texas and north-western Louisiana.



The liquids-rich resource plays operated by Chesapeake include the Granite Wash, Cleveland, Tonkawa and Mississippi Lime plays located in the Anadarko Basin in north-western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and southern Kansas regions; the Utica Shale, spread across regions of Ohio and Pennsylvania; the Niobrara Shale located in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas. In addition to exploration and production operations, Chesapeake operates in the marketing, compression and oilfield services business.



Scope



- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the companys overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.

- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.

- SWOT: The reports SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.

- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the companys crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the companys producing and development assets.

- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the companys exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.

- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the companys recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the companys status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.

- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.

- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the companys performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.

- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the companys historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies existing and future business strategies.

- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.

- Provide valuable insights to those who are tracking oil and gas markets and wants to know the intrinsic value of the companies.

- Use the analysis for strategy and planning, M&A identifications, and competitor analysis.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153931/chesapeake-energy-corporation-company-intelligence-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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