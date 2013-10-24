Chesca Direct Launches New Line of Plus Size Dresses for All Special Occasions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Women are constantly bombarded with the images of skinny, curve less, frail women as the definition of beautiful and desirability, yet this perception of beauty is far from how real women look. Real women have more than just looks going for them, their personalities, and the dynamic roles they play in life combined with their not so perfect flaws like the fat, bumps and curves make them perfect. It is not wise to hide these attributes under wraps, it would be better to embraces these features and show off them off as a part of what make women real and unique.



Chesca is a brand of clothing specially created to gratify the real, dynamic plus sized women with clothing that lets them exhibit their positive features while feeling comfortable and elegant. Chesca’s web store www.chescadirect.co.uk features an amazing array of Plus Size dresses for fuller women; these dresses have been specially designed to provide a glamorous and comfortable feel, fit for any special occasion or a fancy night out on town. Each garment is exclusive to Chesca has been made with special and unique fabrics and have been styled for an ultra-feminine look that combines a contemporary twist for the ladies with fuller figures. The selection of glamorous plus size evening dresses and the elegant plus size maxi dresses on CheascaDirect.co.uk will suit women of different personalities and styles. Chesca Direct really is a fantastic alternative to Castaluna, Marisota, Isme & Simply Be!



The most important part of looking great would be to feel comfortable and be confident, but women with fuller figures are unable to find clothes especially Plus Size dresses that are suited to their needs. Chesca is a brand that has made its mission to provide plus sized women with clothing that focuses on providing high quality clothing that makes them feel confident and proud of their curves. That is why; Chesca’s motto is to “Accentuate the Positive”. Plus size dresses on CheascaDirect.co.uk have been created for women who are searching for high quality, fashionable and well-made plus size dresses and clothing from size 10 to 24. The amazing team of designers at Chesca spend a lot of time perfecting each garment to ensure a great fit and special care is taken to ensure that the whole line of clothing at Chesca are made to flatter any body type. About the quality of their dresses Chesca communicates:



“A lot of time is spent on every dress getting the specific fit perfect for each garment, giving our dresses sophisticated glamour and timeless elegance. We use a variety of fabrics, many of which are hand crafted to a high level with hand beading and hand embellishment.”



To view the whole collection please visit: http://www.chescadirect.co.uk/departments/7-dresses



Media Contact:

Amy Harding

Chesca Direct

info@chesca1424.co.uk

London, UK

http://www.chescadirect.co.uk