Chesca Direct Unveils All New Mother of the Bride & Groom Collection

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- To watch their daughter walk down the aisle is a dream every mother has since the day their daughter is born, the rush of bitter sweet emotion to see their daughter all grown up ready to spend her life with her prince charming. For the mother of the bride the wedding day of her daughter is a day filled with a unique mixture of stress, happiness, drama, satisfaction and pride. Due to the importance of the roles played by the mother of bride and groom it is important that they feel comfortable throughout the day while they overlook the event and take care of the guest and the newlywed couple. Chesca is a plus sized clothing brand for women; they also have an exclusive line of dresses most suitable for the Mother of the Bride and Groom. These dresses have been designed with comfort and elegance kept in mind. Each dress has been made with special and unique fabrics and have been styled for an ultra-feminine look that combines a contemporary twist for the ladies with fuller figures also, the designs that have been specially created for the Mother of the bride line of dress are glamorous yet age appropriate which will allow the mothers to look timelessly elegant and comfortable.



Generally, Mothers of the brides face a daunting task when they set out to find the perfect dress for themselves, other than the style and design of the dress, sizes and proper tailoring is hard to find. The designers at Chesca understand the dressing needs of every Mother of the Bride, they recognize that the Mother of the Bride needs to be very much at ease and comfortable on that big day thus the variety of dress have been created to suit women of different body shapes and sizes. As a brand Chesca has been specializing in high quality, well-tailored and fashionable clothing for women with fuller bodies. Chesca’s designs have been created to let women with plus sized bodies embrace their curves and feel comfortable with their look and clothes, there is no longer a need to wear ill fitted clothes that cling to all the wrong places because Chesca understands the needs of fuller figured women.



http://www.chescadirect.co.uk the web store from Chesca allows mothers of the brides to save time by using the convenience of selecting and buying their dress for the big day online with the wide variety of plus sized clothing available on the website women will be able to find a style and type of dress that they will surely love. Chesca is clearly a great alternative to Marisota, Debenhams & Jacques Vert!



To view the entire collection of plus sized women clothing including dresses please visit: www.chescadirect.co.uk/pages/39-mother-of-the-bride-collection



Media Contact:

Amy Harding

Chesca Direct

info@chesca1424.co.uk

London, UK

http://www.chescadirect.co.uk